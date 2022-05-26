Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Young Female Artist Dirty with Paint, Wearing Apron, Crosses Arms while Holding Brushes, Looks at the Camera with a Smile. Authentic Creative Studio with Large Canvas. Head and Shoulders Portrait
Young woman with flying hair on background of running clouds. Girl looks into camera. Fantasy 2D animation in black and white color. Animated dark female character. Gothic cruel ghost with evil eyes.
Video with noise. book without cover design. fantasy woman princess sits on floor reading. Beauty yellow long vintage dress. Enchanted prince man with horns on head. Room gothic smoke, candles burning
Young white man full head of hair, plays with scalp, brown hair, top of head view, 4k panning shot. Male model tousles brown curly head of hair for hairstyle 4k anonymous panning shot.
Annoyed upset young woman brushing tangled frizzy dry bad long messy damaged hair looking in mirror, unhappy frustrated young beautiful lady doing hairstyle in bathroom get ready in the morning
Woman With Glasses Cuts Her Hair On White Background. Young Female Cuts Her Long Brown Hair With Scissors By Herself During Self-isolation. Change Hairstyle For Stress Overcome And Hair Care Concept
Anime face. Japan style animation.

See more

1057622806

See more

1057622806
1090650333

Stock Video ID: 1090650333

A beautiful young brunette in a jacket turns her head and looks into the camera. The girl poses on a black background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Dmytro Mikriukov

Dmytro Mikriukov

Same model in other videos

See all
A beautiful girl in a pejak looks into the camera and sways to the sides on a black background.
A beautiful young brunette in a jacket strokes her hair and looks into the camera posing on a black background.

More from this artist

See all
Female gets up and gets ready to run in the morning at dawn. Close up of young active woman getting ready to start fitness workout in urban environment outdoors.
A beautiful young brunette in a jacket touches her hair and looks at the camera against a black background.

Related stock videos

See all
Silhouette of a beautiful woman dressed in the style of the 20's Great Gatsby. Young girl colors lips with lipstick and looks into a small mirror at a party. Neon light.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Surreal portrait of a beautiful woman. Contemporary art collage. Motion design.