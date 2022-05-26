Images

Video
Make-up artist applying eye shadow makeup to model's eye. Close up view. Smoky eyes. Left view
Behind the Scenes on Photo Shoot: Beautiful Black Model Posing for a Photographer, he Takes Photos with Professional Camera. Stylish Fashion Magazine Photoshoot done with Pro Equipment in a Studio
Backstage of the Photo Shoot: Make-up Artist Applies lipstick Makeup on Beautiful Black Model with Lush Curly Hair. Girl Stands in Various Stylish Poses. Fashion Magazine Studio Photoshoot
fashion woman makeup beauty eyebrow
Make up artist applying lipstick. close-up of the lips of a young woman, professional makeup artist with a brush applies natural color lipstick. fashion backstage. beauty saloon. Pink background
Model in beauty shop. The makeup artist applies with a brush dark lipstick for lips on an upper lip. The client sits quietly not to spoil work of the makeup artist and a make-up.
Make-up artist applies makeup to the upper eyelid, close-up. Makeup artist applies a bright eye shadow with a makeup brush.Tutorial master class of professional makeup. Slow motion cinematic shoot.

1073314787

1090641353

Stock Video ID: 1090641353

Makeup artist or stylist applies eyeshadow powder or shadows to the eyelids of the female model. Visagiste applying powder on a face. Beautiful woman face. Professional makeup. Beauty fashion.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

ALFA-13

ALFA-13

Same model in other videos

Closeup shot, stylist applies black mascara on the eyelashes of the female eye. Woman making make up using black mascara. Professional makeup. Making mua. Slow motion. Tutorial makeup master class

More from this artist

Male hand touching a golden wheat ear in the wheat field. Young man's hand moving through wheat field. Boy's hand touching wheat during sunset. Slow motion. 4k footage.
Young woman paints her lips with lipstick. Beautiful brunette model doing make-up. Woman makes makeup before camera. Cosmetic concept. 4k Slow motion footage. Closeup view.

Related stock videos

Close up of young girls's make-up process at beauty shop. Young visagiste applying eyeshadow on model's face. Blonde woman sitting while artist is correcting the shape of eyebrow with special pencil.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

eyes of a young girl close-up. professional makeup artist with a brush adjusts makeup around the eyes of a young fashion model. studio shooting. pink background. beauty salon concept. prism flares