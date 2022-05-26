Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Two funny adorable mixed race children girls holding glasses drinking tasty clean pure mineral water showing thumbs up looking at camera, recommend daily children healthcare morning hydration concept.
Beautiful Female is Loading Dirty Plates into a Dishwasher Machine in a Bright Sunny Kitchen. Girl in Wearing an Apron. Young Housewife Uses Modern Appliance to Keep the Home Clean.
Cute Child Girl Drinking Glass Fresh Transparent Pure Filtered Mineral Water at Home. Slow Motion Little Girl Drinks Water. Closeup Kid drinking Cup Water Healthy Body Care. Healthy lifestyle Children
Beautiful brunet young woman drinking a glass of water at home, close up
Beautiful Female is Loading Dirty Plates into a Dishwasher Machine in a Bright Sunny Kitchen. Girl in Wearing an Apron. Young Housewife Uses Modern Appliance to Keep the Home Clean.
Beautiful Young Female Preparing a Healthy Green Smoothie in a Blender. Authentic Stylish Kitchen with Healthy Vegetables. Natural Clean Products from Organic Farming Used to Make Drinks.
Close Up Footage of a Woman Filling a Reusable Plastic Bottle with Clean Filtered Tap Water. Using Sports Bottle for H2O in a Modern Kitchen. Natural Clean Diet and Healthy Way of Life Concept.

See more

1050120751

See more

1050120751
1090641143

Stock Video ID: 1090641143

A girl in casual stylish clothes, comes to the table in the kitchen, pours clean water from a jug into a glass, drinks a daily norm of water, takes care of her health, leads healthy life style

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Kate Kultsevych

Kate Kultsevych

Same model in other videos

See all
Asian satisfied pretty girl, office worker, manager, sits at her work desk, takes a break from work, looks to the side, throwing his hands behind his head, smiling, dreams of rest or vacation
Distant communication. Friendly pretty smart confident young asian woman, freelancer or manager, sits at work desk, chatting with colleagues or friends via video call, waving hand, smiling

More from this artist

See all
Millennial multiracial couple spends leisure time at home on the sofa, using a smartphone, browsing the Internet and social networks, laughing, the girl shows the guy something funny on the phone
Sweet dreams. Pretty chinese woman in white t-shirt under the blanket in bed in the morning. Side view of a sleeping asian girl in a cozy bed in apartment, pleasant dreams, healthy sleep

Related stock videos

See all
Happy healthy mixed race family young interracial parents and kids daughters drinking clean fresh pure mineral water showing thumbs up recommend good quality looking at camera in kitchen. Portrait.