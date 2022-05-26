Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Steadicam shot of a young beautiful Asian girl in a great mood on the way to work, with skyscrapers in the background talking on the phone
Happy young Asian business man in office looking at mobile phone, with emotion winner or win, financial stock sports betting. Male joyfully exclaims playing game. Excited overjoyed celebrating success
Stressed tired asian businesswoman worker using laptop having computer problem upset about mistake at workplace, overworked female employee working online frustrated about business failure in office
Overjoyed happy asian business woman winner looking at laptop computer excited by great professional work result success, motivated office worker receive good news online win opportunity get promoted
Group of diverse mixed age asia man woman consumer enjoy wireless wifi 5G network discuss on computer tablet device in puzzle mosaic film video wall of virtual indoor city urban life talk by app.
SME owner modern small flower shop work at home office happy smile fist up read text e-mail message banking lending money online. Young adult woman asia people joy seller job in sale order good news.
businessman looking at computer screen and has good news

See more

3226948

See more

3226948
1090641139

Stock Video ID: 1090641139

Successful happy emotional chinese girl, in stylish clothes, freelancer, IT specialist, sitting at table with laptop in kitchen, enjoying big profit, victory, good news, gesturing with fists, smiling

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Kate Kultsevych

Kate Kultsevych

Same model in other videos

See all
Asian satisfied pretty girl, office worker, manager, sits at her work desk, takes a break from work, looks to the side, throwing his hands behind his head, smiling, dreams of rest or vacation
Distant communication. Friendly pretty smart confident young asian woman, freelancer or manager, sits at work desk, chatting with colleagues or friends via video call, waving hand, smiling

More from this artist

See all
Amazed excited caucasian young adult guy with glasses peeking out from behind laptop, looking surprised at camera while standing against isolated orange background, close-up
Happy, African American girl, financial analyst, lawyer, manager, sits in front of a computer screen, rejoices in good profit, successful completion of hard work task, gesticulates with dolls, smiles

Related stock videos

See all
Excited overjoyed asian business woman student worker feeling winner celebrating online win success looking at laptop computer happy motivated with great professional work results, reward, promotion