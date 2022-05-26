Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Teamwork cleaning plastic on the beach. Volunteers collect trash in a trash bag. Plastic pollution and environmental problem concept. Voluntary cleaning of nature from plastic. Greening the planet
Happy girl in rays of the sun. Girl face in park close-up. Dream girl. Happy face of a child in rays of sun. Child smiles at camera. Girl dream. Face close-up. Happy child in park.Beautiful face
Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
beautiful young woman giving teenage girl friend kiss on cheek hugging each other on vacation
Group of Five Teenage Girls Run Into The Water, Celebrate On The Beach At Sunset
Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
Group of Five Teenage Girls Dancing In The Water At The Beach At Sunset

See more

5222666

See more

5222666
1090641115

Stock Video ID: 1090641115

Cheerful charming brunette girl lying on beach and using apps on smartphone at windy summer day. Tropical beach vacation. Carefree smiling female relaxing on beach, enjoying happy summer time

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

CreatorRuslanMikaielian

CreatorRuslanMikaielian

Same model in other videos

See all
Bike wheel rotation in sunset light. Woman is pedaling bike at sunrise, close up of bike gear. Cyclist twists pedals on bicycle on cycle path at sunset. Cycling gear, chain and cassette. Sport concept
Happy smiling female scientist taking off protective medical face mask after coronavirus pandemic. Young caucasian woman is removing medical face mask. Stop covid-19 pandemic. Virus protection

More from this artist

See all
Bike wheel rotation in sunset light. Woman is pedaling bike at sunrise, close up of bike gear. Cyclist twists pedals on bicycle on cycle path at sunset. Cycling gear, chain and cassette. Sport concept
Female pro cyclist is hard pedaling on road aero bike at sunset. Woman athlete is training on bicycle and preparing for competition race. Professional triathlete is cycling at sunset. Cycling concept

Related stock videos

See all
Happy excited woman by the sea, super slow motion, shot at 240fps

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Happy family on the beach holding hands swinging little girl around at sunset on vacation slow motion RED DRAGON
Three young women tourists on summer vacation walking on beach promenade wearing denim shorts