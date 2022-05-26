Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
Doctors in masks wash their hands thoroughly before surgery in quarantine
Portrait of tired exhausted nurse or doctor having a coffee break outside in the morning. COVID-19, Coronavirus pandemic. ARRI Alexa Mini
Doctor makes vaccination in the children's hands. Injection of a syringe in the shoulder close-up. 4k
Doctor in a protective mask and glasses examines a woman with a flashlight. Pandemic threat, coronavirus threat. Covid19
Close-up of a female doctor's eyes through a protective mask and medical glasses during work.
tired medical worker doctor after taking a large number of patients due to the epidemic of coronavirus

See more

1048701484

See more

1048701484
1090639897

Stock Video ID: 1090639897

Smart professional Caucasian doctor in a medical uniform and with glasses, a pulmonologist, a therapist, stands in hospital, examines an x-ray of his patient's lungs,thinks about prescribing treatment

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Kate Kultsevych

Kate Kultsevych

Same model in other videos

See all
Proud experienced caucasian male general medicine doctor, surgeon, pulmonologist, in medical uniform, with glasses and stethoscope on shoulders, stand in the clinic, looking at the camera, smiling
Caucasian proud male doctor, therapist, surgeon, cardiologist in a medical uniform, protective mask and with stethoscope on his shoulders, walks down the corridor of the hospital, looks to the camera

More from this artist

See all
Online shopping, payment for purchases by credit card and laptop. Caucasian modern guy sitting at the table uses a laptop and a banking card to pay online purchases or delivery goods at home
Modern Asian female student in stylish casual clothes, studying remotely using a laptop, listening to an online lesson, taking notes in a notebook, while sitting in a coffee shop. Online education

Related stock videos

See all
Dentist in latex gloves switching lamp and examining patient teeth in clinic

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Medium close-up of a male and a female doctor examining 3D brain hologram while wearing VR headsets
Team of caucasian scientists in white coats are working in a modern laboratory. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).