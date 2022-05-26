Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Close up view of focused businessman wears computer glasses for reducing eye strain blurred vision looking at pc screen with computer reflection using internet, reading, watching, working online late.
Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
Discussing project online. Over shoulder close up view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from modern home office. Business chat conference. Closeup 4K
Collage of diverse people using laptops. Successful business people working on computers. Young students finishing their projects for online education - diversity, communication concept 4k footage
Two businessman in the modern office startup company have video conference call with colleague or friend of clent. Men using application looking on the screen laptop talking with woman. Casual
Architects team are working on paper blueprint and building model. Business woman suggest idea to designer. concept of construction, architecture, development and creative.
Back view of businessman video conference with colleagues from home.Business remote conference.businessman sharing screen during team video call.Charts and positive trends screen sharing

See more

1054849652

See more

1054849652
1090639283

Stock Video ID: 1090639283

Two business colleagues are negotiating by video conference. Successful business man sits in a modern office, uses a laptop to communicate via video call with a business partner or client

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Kate Kultsevych

Kate Kultsevych

Same model in other videos

See all
Online education, e-learning. Caucasian smart confident guy sitting at at a work desk, uses computer, listening to an online lecture, taking notes, a teacher and diverse people on the screen
Video call, online communication. African American female student or employee, works or learns distantly, communicates with colleagues, multiracial people on computer screen,virtual meeting,brainstorm

More from this artist

See all
Online video communication. Happy smiling African American guy, business leader or manager, uses laptop for video communication with coworkers, telecommunication concept, chatting via video call
Portrait of young adult successful lovely african american business woman, secretary, sales manager, business consultant, in formal shirt, sitting at workplace with laptop, looking at camera, smiling

Related stock videos

See all
Father is trying to work and play with a little boy at same time at home.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Handsome Adult Man with Curly Dark Hair Using Laptop Computer, Sitting in Living Room in Apartment. Concentrated Man is Working from Home, Online Shopping, Watching Videos or Writing Emails.
Modern Office: Portrait of Happy Black IT Programmer Working on Laptop Computer. Male Specialist Create Website, Software Engineer Develop App, Program, Video Game. Stress Free Inclusive Environment