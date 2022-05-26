Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090638271
Military airplane, fighter jet flying across the desert zone at low level and give a shadow on the ground. War in Ukraine. Stop the war. 3D rendering. High quality 4k footage
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV