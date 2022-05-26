Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Portrait of attractive natural happy young brunette female spins around in middle of field during advneture vacation journey through national park, concept freedom, youth, integrity, eco consciousness
Cinemagraph people children relax outdoors in park on spring nature
Joyful white dog seated green grass in front family picnic. Happy young labrador rest with cheerful people on nature in sunny weekend. Beautiful golden retriever have fun on park fresh lawn.
volunteer family recycle plastic bottle group gathering in park and discussing cleaning plan Spbi. people and children relaxing after saving polluted park forest. smiling happy activists in t-shirt
Family of eco activists in masks cleaning meadow of plastic and paper waste. Young parents with little son collecting trash in bags at lawn near roadside. Concept of environmental problem. Dolly shot
Family of eco activists in gloves cleaning meadow of plastic and paper waste. Young parents and two children in masks collecting trash in bags at lawn near roadside. Concept of nature care. Close up
Adult and little volunteers collecting trash in bags at lawn near roadside. Family of eco activists cleaning meadow of plastic and paper waste at countryside. Concept of help nature. Dolly shot

See more

1085624153

See more

1085624153
1090637705

Stock Video ID: 1090637705

Family of eco activists in protective masks cleaning lawn of paper waste at countryside. Parents and little daughter in gloves collecting trash in bags near roadside. Concept of save and help nature

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

OLEH SLEPCHENKO

OLEH SLEPCHENKO

Same model in other videos

See all
Low view of female feet in sneakers steps along path near forest. Legs of young woman goes among trail at early autumn. Girl walks at wild nature at sunny day. Close up Slow motion
Top view male and female hands taking slices of pizza with cheese, tomatoes and ham from food delivery. Group of hungry friends sitting at desk and sharing delicious lunch on wooden table background

More from this artist

See all
Family of eco activists in gloves cleaning meadow of plastic and paper waste. Young parents and two children in masks collecting trash in bags at lawn near roadside. Concept of nature care. Close up
Family of eco activists in masks cleaning meadow of plastic and paper waste. Young parents with little son collecting trash in bags at lawn near roadside. Concept of environmental problem. Dolly shot

Related stock videos

See all
Young parents and their daughter in gloves collecting trash in bags near roadside. Family of eco activists in masks clean lawn of paper waste saving nature. Concept of environmental problem. Close up