Portrait of small girl in medical protective mask looks into camera against background of landfill. Little eco volunteer holding in hands placard of environmental movement for saving earth. Dolly shot
Little girl in medical protective mask looks into camera holding in hands poster of environmental movement. Small eco activist raising up placard for saving nature against the background of garbage
Small girl holding in hands placard of environmental movement for saving earth. Little female eco volunteer in medical protective mask looking into camera against background of landfill. Close up
Portrait of small girl in medical protective mask looks into camera against background of landfill. Little eco volunteer holding in hands placard of environmental movement for saving earth. Dolly shot
Little boy and girl hold in hands poster of environmental movement for saving earth. Small eco volunteers in protective masks looking into camera and standing against background of garbage. Close up
smart eco agriculture farming concept. farmer girl plant researcher uses and touch a tablet while checking corn on the farm. woman with digital tablet works in lifestyle the field
smart lifestyle eco agriculture farming concept . farmer girl plant researcher uses and touch a tablet while checking corn on the farm . woman with digital tablet works in the field

1090637703

Stock Video ID: 1090637703

Small girl holds in hands placard of environmental movement for saving earth. Little eco volunteer in protective mask advocating for nature conservation against background of dirty dump. Crane shot

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

OLEH SLEPCHENKO

OLEH SLEPCHENKO

Couple of little kids with balloons running through wheat field, turning to camera and smiling. Small girl and boy holding hands of each other and jogging among barley meadow. Concept of child love
Close up of happy small child in straw hat running to the camera through corn field at overcast day. Beautiful cute girl with long blonde hair having fun while jogging over the maize plantation

Family of eco activists in protective masks cleaning lawn of paper waste at countryside. Parents and little daughter in gloves collecting trash in bags near roadside. Concept of save and help nature
Family of eco activists in gloves cleaning meadow of plastic and paper waste. Young parents and two children in masks collecting trash in bags at lawn near roadside. Concept of nature care. Close up