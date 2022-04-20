Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090630149

Stock Video ID: 1090630149

Cinematic shot of young sweaty and thirsty sporty brazilian woman with athletic body is drinking fresh cool water from bottle after practicing fitness workout exercises at home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

HQuality

HQuality