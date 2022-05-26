Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090623771
Plus size girl practicing yoga on the beach. She is sitting with her eyes closed in the lotus position on the black sand. Tracking shot. 4K
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos