Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Young female with long hair leaning on bookcase and reading book, then closing it with happy smile on face and starts dreaming with eyes closed. Low angle reader enjoying romantic novel in library
Young women shopping at clothes store together, choosing outfits on hangers, one taking sweater and trying it on. Tilt up cheerful friends spending time together. Concept of fashion
Young females standing by hangers at fashion store and looking at jackets for men, choosing present for boyfriends or husbands. Women shopping and spending time together. Concept of consumerism
Female writer with ponytail wearing pink t-shirt and blue jeans sitting on bench in sunny park and making notes on paper, laptop standing beside. Working or studying outside
Cheerful female friends choosing bras at underwear store, young women spending time together in shopping center. Concept of consumerism
Beautiful female wearing white shirt and vest sitting at book store, reading book and laughing. Reader enjoying literature in library. Concept of fun
Young cheerful female in casual wear sitting cozy in armchair and reading book, bookshelves on background. Reader enjoying literature in library. Concept of leisure

See more

1090078789

See more

1090078789
1090619673

Stock Video ID: 1090619673

Female student with ponytail wearing pink t-shirt and blue jeans sitting on bench in sunny park and texting message on smartphone, laptop and books next to her, camera movement, parallax shot

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

kryvoshapka

kryvoshapka

Same model in other videos

See all
Young female with long hair wearing shirt and vest working on laptop in library. Tracking shot freelancer working remotely or student browsing internet, studying online. Concept of technology

More from this artist

See all
Female feet standing on SUP board while paddling, safety strap attached to ankle. Partial view of woman doing sports on water in the evening. Healthy lifestyle and outdoor activity
Senior woman wearing eyeglasses sitting at table and using smartphone. Smiling aged person browsing internet or swiping photos in dating app. Concept of gadget