Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090617757
A red-haired Asian girl walks around the park in a coat with a cell phone in her hands. She is in a good mood and she is happy about the coming of spring. A pleasant pastime.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MP4
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos