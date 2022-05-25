Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Romantic mature couple in love go to look at the view from the balcony of their beachside apartment. In slow motion.
a happy man plays the trumpet on the balcony. feet up free time for a favorite activity in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic and social distancing
Romantic couple in love go to look at the view from the balcony of their beachside apartment.
Romantic couple in love go to look at the view from the balcony of their beachside apartment. In slow motion.
Young man reading book on terrace
Romantic mature couple in love go to look at the view from the balcony of their beachside apartment. In slow motion.
Sad man smokes on the terrace on a sunny day

See more

28324012

See more

28324012
1090615151

Stock Video ID: 1090615151

a man without a t-shirt in black shorts and glasses drinks coffee on the balcony looking at the camera

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Nikitaat Yermakov

Nikitaat Yermakov

Same model in other videos

See all
half-dressed businessman in a suit on his upper body, holds a child in his arms and continues to work from home via the Internet through a video link
businessman working from his home through a laptop half-dressed in a suit and underpants drinks coffee and waves his hand at the computer

More from this artist

See all
woman in white on a white background points with her fingers to her forehead on her head
A portrait of a young, self-confident, daring and seductive girl. She is posing in a dark background demonstrating her character, image, makeup and the colorful highlights of the light on her face.

Related stock videos

See all
Romantic mature couple in love go to look at the view from the balcony of their beachside apartment. In slow motion.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Portrait of a young Italian man walking towards the camera and looking around with crowds of people behind him. Wide shot on 8k helium RED camera.
Handsome, young, black man stands on a balcony and looks into the distance over a small bay with clear water, in deep thought in natural daylight, in Australia. Medium shot in 4K on a RED camera