Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Hispanic latin girl college student using laptop computer watching distance online learning seminar class, remote university webinar or having virtual classroom meeting in university creative space.
Hispanic teen girl, latin young woman school college student wear headphones learn watching online webinar webcast class looking at laptop elearning distance course or video calling teacher by webcam.
Group of students learns at lecture room. Young people study in university or pupil sitting at school lesson. Teens listen to teacher and write at auditorium. Modern education indoors of college hall
student learning online with headphones and computer laptop. mixed race asian chinese model.
Happy family adult parent mother helping motivating teenage school girl doing homework giving high five. Positive mom and teen daughter studying together having fun sitting at home desk in sunny room.
Hispanic teen girl school college student study distance learning talk with online teacher on laptop screen write notes. Elearning zoom video call, videoconference class with tutor. Over shoulder view
Focused african black male student using laptop search information internet course study online e learning in app typing on computer make notes write essay prepare for test exam sit at library desk

See more

1032911054

See more

1032911054
1090615143

Stock Video ID: 1090615143

Teenage male student sit down at desk and write task in notebook using laptop with multiethnic classmates study on background

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

nimito

nimito

Same model in other videos

See all
Mature teacher and teenage schoolgirl do creative exercise on laptop in classroom. Female teacher help student with computer in class
Teenage schoolgirl with green hair chatting on smartphone sitting at desk in class. Teen student using cellphone in classroom at school

More from this artist

See all
African cheerful small business owners smiling and turning open sign on cafe glass door. Happy successful afro-american couple of entrepreneurs opening new bistro restaurant
Afro-american builder in safety glasses and hardhat using tablet computer at construction site. Portrait of african foreman in uniform ordering equipment on digital tablet for renovation

Related stock videos

See all
Multiracial college university students group study together prepare project make notes, happy diverse young people team write essay summary learn in teamwork do creative research homework in library

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Authentic Close Up Footage of a Young Person Writing with Pencil in Notebook. Teenager Making Homework for School. Education Concept.
Authentic Close Up Footage of a Young Teenage Girl with Glasses Writing with Pencil in Notebook. Teenager Making Homework for School. Education Concept.