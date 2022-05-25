Images

Video
1027450481

1090615129

Stock Video ID: 1090615129

Diverse business colleagues discuss project on laptop sitting at desk in modern office with co workrers on background

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

nimito

nimito

