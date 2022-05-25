Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090614933
Closeup Macro Shoot of Food Delivery App on Smartphone Screen. Purchaser Scrolling Shopping List in Cellphone Using Online Food Delivery Service. Order Pizza or Fast Food to Home.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips