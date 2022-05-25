Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Back view of female enjoying beautiful summer sunrise pet lovely happy dog outdoors, incredible viewing park nature place sunset pleasant moment of owner with puppy, healthy lifestyle concept
A man and a woman affectionately stroking their pet dog as they relax together outdoors and enjoy the early morning sunshine. In slow motion.
Young happy woman train her border collie dog in snowy winter forest. Doggy wrap itself in blue scarf. Best friends play and having fun. Joyful game and tame. Purebred dog get ready for exhibition.
Multi-ethnic lesbian wedding. Two young women in wedding dresses touch each other with tenderness. Close-up portrait of homosexual couple couple
Two lesbian woman couple holding hands on street outdoors. Rainbow LGBT lgbt flag gay pride - gay lesbians bisexual transgender movements. Concept happiness, freedom, love same-sex couple, 4 K slow-mo
Family sitting on the couch with labrador dog in foreground in slow motion
Happy Young Married Couple Walks with Two Dogs in a Glade in the Park. Girl with her Boyfriend stroll Along the Green Lawn with Puppies. Slow motion.

See more

1054532051

See more

1054532051
1090614881

Stock Video ID: 1090614881

two women in love spend time together at home, eat burgers and drink drinks from beautiful glasses, family, lgbt couple

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Elena_Nik

Elena_Nik

Same model in other videos

See all
two women in love spend time together at home, collect puzzles at the table and drink drinks from beautiful glasses, evening at home
two women in love spend time together at home, one plus size pours red wine into beautiful glasses. love. intimacy, lgbt couple.

More from this artist

See all
a gray and white cat yawns sweetly and puts its head on its paws, falling asleep on the bed. cute domestic cat. adult pet
adult pregnant daughter hugs an adult mother on a sunny warm day in a beautiful nature. happiness, love, warm hugs

Related stock videos

See all
Animal love. Happy young woman playing with her border collie dog in snowy winter forest. Friendship of a female and a pet. Having fun together. Dogs are best friends. Cheerful puppy hugs her owner.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Caucasian lesbian couple smiling and sitting on couch with dog. domestic life, spending free time relaxing at home.
Caucasian lesbian couple embracing and smiling with dog. domestic life, spending free time relaxing at home.