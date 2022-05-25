Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Beatiful florist woman checking and counting the flowers in a greenhouse.
Florist woman make a bouquet of beautiful flowers
Woman Buying Flowers in a Sunlit Garden Shop. 4K. Young woman shopping for decorative plants on a sunny floristic greenhouse market. Home and Garden concept.
Young woman puts plants on a windowsill in her trendy city apartment. Girl decorates the apartment. Creates comfort at home. 4k
Woman Buying Flowers in a Sunlit Garden Shop. 4K. Young woman shopping for decorative plants on a sunny floristic greenhouse market. Home and Garden concept.
Young professional business woman fashion designer holding can watering green plants in pots, pouring, taking care, growing flowers in modern office, creative studio or at home. Gardening concept.
Caucasian woman completing beautiful bouquet in flower shop. Flower sale and delivery. Small business concept

See more

1021454920

See more

1021454920
1090613711

Stock Video ID: 1090613711

Beauty woman Gardener florist dancing in good mood in greenhouse between beautiful blooming flowers for sale. Woman farmer works in a greenhouse is engaged in a favorite hobby

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

mariyaermolaeva

mariyaermolaeva

Same model in other videos

See all
Pretty young woman on balcony drinks cup of coffee or tea watching a beautiful urban view and enjoy relax breathing fresh freezing air of summer. slow motion
Young Beautiful Woman Exhaling Fresh Air, Taking Deep Breath. Healthy Lifestyle Concept. Close up

More from this artist

See all
Mountain Climber Man Reaching The Top Doing His Best.
Young man drinking coffee sitting in balcony with exotic garden and sea view. 3840x2160

Related stock videos

See all
view of florist arranging bouqet in flower shop

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Couple young gardeners standing in a indoor greenhouse and taking care of potted plant