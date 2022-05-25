Images

Video
Young adult female small business owner working on digital tablet in store checking inventory
Concentrated young female florist working in flower shop. Attractive Asian woman in glasses using digital tablet in store taking inventory of flowers. Business, modern technology and nature concept.
Woman florist discusses the order by talking on video call, using a laptop and screen tablet in a flower shop, working online, the female chooses flowers for the customer.
Young Caucasian male and female florists working in modern store. Beautiful young woman is using tablet to take inventory and talking to man collegue which is gathering blossoms. Business, commerce.
Young Caucasian woman worker using tablet to check availability of plants. Attractive male florist talking to collegue and taking inventory of flowers. Business, commerce, technology concept.
Hardworking male and female florists working in flower store. Handsome man is using tablet to take inventory while beautiful woman holding flowers and looking into gadget, Business concept. Covid-19.
Hardworking young female florist working in flower shop. Beautiful Caucasian woman worker using digital tablet in store, taking inventory of flowers. Business, modern technology and nature concept.

1058499430

1058499430
1090613701

Stock Video ID: 1090613701

Florist woman in hat takes inventory in a flower shop, a female uses a screen tablet to count the number of flowers. Pretty woman working in flower shop selling plants online

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

mariyaermolaeva

mariyaermolaeva

Pretty young woman on balcony drinks cup of coffee or tea watching a beautiful urban view and enjoy relax breathing fresh freezing air of summer. slow motion
Young Beautiful Woman Exhaling Fresh Air, Taking Deep Breath. Healthy Lifestyle Concept. Close up

Mountain Climber Man Reaching The Top Doing His Best.
Young man drinking coffee sitting in balcony with exotic garden and sea view. 3840x2160

Florist female discusses the order by talking on the mobile phone and using a notepad in a flower shop.