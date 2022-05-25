Images

Stock Video ID: 1090612663

Engineer discussing with machinist for the preventive maintenance and using drilling machine in industrial manufacturing factory.

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

tool2530

tool2530

