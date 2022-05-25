Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Following Shot of Professional Factory Worker Wearing Hard Hat Holds Tablet Computer, Walking Thorugh Modern Industrial Manufacturing Facility
Engineer Plan of Manufacture Work. Caucasian Business People in Hard Hat or Safety Wear. Confident Older Contractor or Attractive Mechanic of Machine Inspection for Machinery Tool Job Close-up Indoors
Diverse Team of Specialists Use Laptop Computer on Construction Site. Real Estate Building Project with Civil Engineer, Architectural Investor, Businesswoman and Worker Discussing Plan Details
Professional Heavy Industry Welder Working Inside Pipe, Wears Helmet and Starts Welding. Construction of the Oil, Natural Gas and Fuels Transport Pipeline. Industrial Manufacturing Factory.Slow Motion
Three Heavy Industry Engineers Stand in Pipe Manufacturing Factory, Use Digital Tablet Computer, Have Discussion. Large Pipe Assembled. Design and Construction of Oil, Gas and Fuels Transport Pipeline
Professional Female Worker Wearing Hard Hat Uses Digital Tablet Checks Inventory Walks in the Retail Warehouse full of Shelves with Goods. Working in Logistics, Distribution Center. Following Shot
New solar farm under the blue sky. Workers in special outfit walk and talk about sunny cells installation. Modern solar panels produce clean electricity.

See more

1048369342

See more

1048369342
1090612639

Stock Video ID: 1090612639

Engineer encouraging with leader worker which stressed from working in industrial. teamwork concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

tool2530

tool2530

Same model in other videos

See all
Worker break eating lunch together at factory has informal communication at work.
Operator worker to use machining lathe at industrial manufacturing factory.

More from this artist

See all
Elderly woman crying be senseless and feels unhappy. Pain, disappointment, depression, loneliness, old age.
Happy family with daughters playing at home and weekend for family

Related stock videos

See all
Manufacture of Railcar or Carriage, Train Wagon Production, Factory Workers are Welding in Protective Helmets and Glasses, Beautiful Epic Shot, Dolly Out, Slow Motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Engineer in hardhat is moving through a heavy industry factory with a tablet computer. Is greeting a worker with a handshake. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
Team of workers at a heavy industry factory have a conversation while looking at a blueprint. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.