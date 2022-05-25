Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Business audience applaud happy indian leader manager thank for conference seminar flip chart presentation show gratitude, multiethnic office people group clap hands praise training speaker concept
Iconic night rock concert front row crowd cheering hands in air slomo 100p.An outdoor summer night rock concert.People cheer move lift and clap their hands in unison against the strobing stage lights.
Night Rock Concert Front Row Crowd Cheering in slow motion.Epic party with enthustastic people.
Iconic night rock concert front row crowd cheering slomo 100p.Night rock concert.People cheer move lift and clap their hands in unison against the strobing stage lights.
Quarantine in Europe, the coronavirus pandemic. People applaud health workers. Girl takes part in a flash mob. Celebration quarantine ending
Red dressed excited girl with hat jumping, applauding, having fun, rejoices over confetti rain in pink studio. Concept of happiness, party, winning.
Award ceremony concept, closeup portrait of young attractive male actor on red carpet holding prize in hands, crowd people applause, celebrity photo light flashes lifestyle money fame stars winner win

See more

31044709

See more

31044709
1090612125

Stock Video ID: 1090612125

Close up of Woman's hand-clapping celebrating applause doing the hand gesture isolated on a white studio background with copy space for place a text message for advertisement promote a product.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

B

BlackBoxGuild

Same model in other videos

See all
A woman in a white shirt sits on the sofa and is massaging her wrists. To relax and to relieve pain. health care concept
Close up of tired woman massaging rubbing stiff sore neck tensed muscles fatigued from work in incorrect posture feeling hurt joint shoulder back pain ache close up rearview. Healthcare concept

More from this artist

See all
Knoxville , TN / United States - 05 10 2019: Person answers incoming phone call.
A flashing text message, green condensed characters appearing and disappearing over a black background: Access Granted.

Related stock videos

See all
Confident proud happy young indian intern employee of month handshaking caucasian company boss get appreciated awarded for skills and professional achievements, staff respect promotion concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Diverse Team of Creative Developers Clapping, They Celebrate Successful Year. Happy Young People Stylishly Dressed in the Trendy Office Environment. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Diverse Team of Creative Developers Clapping, They Celebrate Successful Year. Happy Young People Stylishly Dressed in the Trendy Office Environment. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.