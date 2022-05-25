Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
leisure, party, technology, people and holidays concept - happy friends taking selfie with smartphone and gathering for dinner at summer garden party
leisure, party, technology, people and holidays concept - happy friends taking selfie with smartphone and gathering for dinner at summer garden party
old senior man farmer with digital tablet working a in smart farm field. agriculture concept. farmer working in field harvesting crop farm. old senior farmer is engaged in smart farming agriculture
leisure, party, technology, people and holidays concept - happy friends taking selfie with smartphone and gathering for dinner at summer garden party
farmer hands with digital tablet working a in smart farm field. agriculture concept. farmer hands with working in field harvesting crop farm. old senior farmer is smart farming engaged agriculture
Senior Indian woman with glassses wearing traditional saaree laughing and speaking on phone, sitting in a park in Delhi. Concept - Digital literacy for senior citizens of India
Pan shot of Senior Indian woman with glassses wearing traditional saaree laughing and speaking on phone, sitting in a park in Delhi. Concept - Digital literacy for senior citizens of India

See more

1020737569

See more

1020737569
1090611163

Stock Video ID: 1090611163

blogging, gardening and housework concept - happy woman or blogger with camera planting pot flowers and recording tutorial video at home

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Syda Productions

Syda Productions

Same model in other videos

See all
furniture renovation, diy and home improvement concept - happy smiling mother and daughter sanding old round wooden chair with sponge at home
driving, safety and people concept - young woman or female driver getting into car and fastening seat belt

More from this artist

See all
cooking, food and baking concept - chef with confectionery bag squeezing cream filling to macarons shells at pastry shop
consumerism, eating and eco friendly concept - woman with white reusable canvas bag for food shopping over supermarket on background

Related stock videos

See all
Couple while sitting listening to music together .People,love,music and happiness concept.