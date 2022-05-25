Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
The girl walks through the meadow in thick high grass and her hand touches the tops of the ears in the rays of the sunset in slow motion
happy family mom and son hold hands close-up teamwork. mother and boy kid together hands at sunset. parent girl and child happy childhood. lifestyle happy family mother day concept
farmer hand. man farmer working in the field inspects the crop wheat germ natural a farming. business agriculture harvesting concept. farmer hand touches green wheat crop germ agriculture industry.
agriculture environmental protection. farmer hand touches pouring sunflower plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco concept
Teamwork cleaning plastic on the beach. Volunteers collect trash in a trash bag. Plastic pollution and environmental problem concept. Voluntary cleaning of nature from plastic. Greening the planet
little Asian girl walking on the green field with their parents, holding the hand of his father, slow motion
Female Hand Touching and Stroking Bark of Pine Tree in Forest. Hand Touching Old Majestic Oak Tree. Loving Nature. Harmony Calm Relaxation. Save Earth Green Planet .

See more

1061448052

See more

1061448052
1090611129

Stock Video ID: 1090611129

people, nature and plants care concept - happy smiling man spraying houseplant by water sprayer at home

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Syda Productions

Syda Productions

Same model in other videos

See all
leisure, relationships and people concept - happy couple drinking champagne on summer beach
leisure and people concept - happy friends eating and drinking at rooftop party in summer

More from this artist

See all
medicine, technology and healthcare concept - female doctor or nurse with headset and computer working at hospital
family, generation and people concept - happy smiling senior mother with adult son hugging at home

Related stock videos

See all
Teamwork cleaning plastic on the beach. Volunteers collect trash in a trash bag. Plastic pollution and environmental problem concept. Voluntary cleaning of nature from plastic. Greening the planet

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Authentic shot of carefree young woman feeling free and smiling while refreshing under the rain on background of green trees. Concept of life, freedom, nature, adventure, purity,water, tropical,exotic
Midsection of african american male gardener taking care of bonsai tree at garden center. working at bonsai nursery, small specialist business.