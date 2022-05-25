Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
a cheerful woman with short red hair eats liquid homemade salted caramel from a jar with a spoon and laughs. delicious homemade sweets
a young woman with short red hair eats caramel with a spoon from a jar and shakes her head with pleasure
Lemon with sparkling water rotating
Lemon with sparkling water rotating
Lemon with sparkling water rotating
Lemon with sparkling water rotating
Lemon with sparkling water rotating

See more

1088727275

See more

1088727275
1090610753

Stock Video ID: 1090610753

a pretty woman with a short haircut tastes liquid homemade salted caramel with a spoon from a full jar and shakes her head contentedly, showing how delicious it is to her. homemade sweets

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Elena_Nik

Elena_Nik

Same model in other videos

See all
a cheerful woman with short red hair eats liquid homemade salted caramel from a jar with a spoon and laughs. delicious homemade sweets
a young woman with short red hair eats caramel with a spoon from a jar and shakes her head with pleasure

More from this artist

See all
close-up of a turntable head that rides on a blue vinyl plank
large leaf of a tropical plant. the background and in the background the lights are blurred

Related stock videos

See all
Lemon with sparkling water rotating