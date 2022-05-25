Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Female Asian entrepreneur smart farmer checking on her cannabis plants in his green house, alternative medical concept
Female Asian entrepreneur smart farmer checking on her cannabis plants in his green house, alternative medical concept
Female Asian entrepreneur smart farmer checking on her cannabis plants in his green house, alternative medical concept
Female Asian entrepreneur smart farmer checking on her cannabis plants in his green house, alternative medical concept
Female Asian entrepreneur smart farmer inspecting on her cannabis plants and taking notes in his green house, alternative medical concept
Female Asian entrepreneur smart farmer ready herself to start the morning check on her cannabis plants, alternative medical concept
Female Asian entrepreneur smart farmer testing the quality of her cannabis plants in his green house, alternative medical concept

See more

1090287161

See more

1090287161
1090610687

Stock Video ID: 1090610687

Female Asian entrepreneur smart farmer testing the quality of her cannabis plants in his green house, alternative medical concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Chalermpon Poungpeth

Chalermpon Poungpeth

Same model in other videos

See all
Young attractive active Asian woman practicing and training her kick boxing at an indoor gym, healthy lifestyle or exercise concept
Young attractive athletic asian woman training her leg quads using leg press machine at the gym. Slow motion. Healthcare, fitness and bodybuilding concept.

More from this artist

See all
Female Asian entrepreneur smart farmer checking on her cannabis plants in his green house, alternative medical concept
Srtaw hut inside rice field at Huai Thung Tao Lake in Chiang Mai, Thailand surrounded by beautiful nature mountains and clouds

Related stock videos

See all
Female Asian entrepreneur smart farmer checking on her cannabis plants in his green house, alternative medical concept