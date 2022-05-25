Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Carbon face peeling procedure. Laser pulses clean skin of the face. Hardware cosmetology treatment. Process of photothermolysis, warming the skin, laser carbon peeling. Facial skin rejuvenation.
Dermapen skin treatment. Professional cosmetologist is doing procedure of fractional mesotherapy for young woman. Micro needling against acne, wrinkles and large pores. Hardware cosmetology in clinic.
Woman getting rf-lifting in a beauty salon. Woman having a stimulating facial treatment. Skin care face. Skin treatment
Carbon face peeling procedure. Laser pulses clean skin of the face. Hardware cosmetology treatment. Process of photothermolysis, warming the skin, laser carbon peeling. Facial skin rejuvenation.
Hardware cosmetology. Body care. Spa treatment. Ultrasound cavitation body contouring treatment. Woman getting anti-cellulite and anti-fat therapy in beauty salon
Cosmetologist applying iontophoresis on client's face. Female hands moving ball head of machine along girl's forehead. Pretty caucasian woman getting physiotherapeutic treatment for her facial skin
Hand of a beautician in a glove makes the procedure of hardware removal of fat from the abdomen of a client in a beauty clinic close up. The concept of extending slimness and weight loss

See more

1066007500

See more

1066007500
1090610641

Stock Video ID: 1090610641

Beautician makes a hardware procedure on the female neck, top view. A woman gets a vacuum treatment at a spa or clinic. Skin care for beauty and youth

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Filip Ocheretnyi

Filip Ocheretnyi

Same model in other videos

See all
Woman gets facial care at spa or clinic. Cosmetologist makes hardware procedure in temple and cheek area, close up. Skin care for beauty and youth
Cosmetologist makes hardware procedure on forehead and eyebrow area. Woman getting facial treatment at spa or clinic close-up. Skin care for beauty and youth

More from this artist

See all
Vacuum massage of female leg close-up. Anti-cellulite body shaping procedure. Professional cosmetologist hand does hardware vacuum massage of woman's legs
Vertical video of Woman cosmetologist holds a manipule for a hardware procedure for vacuum massage at a spa salon or clinic. Skin care for beauty and youth concept

Related stock videos

See all
A cosmetologist makes hardware laser hair removal to a woman patient in a clinic of aesthetic medicine. Beautician clinic. Vertical shot.