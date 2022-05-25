Images

Face of a young girl before a modern eyelash lamination procedure in a professional beauty salon. The master applies special glue before the eyelash curling procedure in pink rubber gloves close up.
Closeup view video of female face of young girl and professional cosmetologist doing modern spa cosmetic procedures with lashes.
Adult woman face on modern eyelash lamination procedure in a professional beauty salon. The master applies special glue before the eyelash curling procedure in pink rubber gloves close up
Hand of a master for extension and volumetric extension of long lush eyelashes combs the eyelashes with a brush. Woman with long lush eyelashes undergoes eyelash care procedure, close-up
beautician is stroking eyelashes of patient girl for shaping them, close-up of hands of master
Face of a young girl before a modern eyelash lamination procedure in a professional beauty salon. Master apply black dye to the eyelashes during the eyelash curling procedure with a special brush.
Face of young girl modern eyelash lamination procedure in a professional beauty salon. The master combs the eyelashes with a special brush during the eyelash curling procedure with a special brush.

1065244111

1090610559

Stock Video ID: 1090610559

The eyelash lamination master selects the size of silicone roller pad, applying it to the face of a young girl. Process of volumetric extension of long lush eyelashes in a beauty salon

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

HDMI_STUDIO

HDMI_STUDIO

The eyelash lamination master removes the paint with a cotton swab. Process of volumetric extension of long lush eyelashes in a beauty salon. Close-up view
The eyelash lamination master applies a glue to the inside of the pad to adhere to the eyelid of a young girl. Process of volumetric extension of long lush eyelashes in a beauty salon

The eyelash lamination master removes the paint with a cotton swab. Process of volumetric extension of long lush eyelashes in a beauty salon. Close-up view
The eyelash lamination master applies a glue to the inside of the pad to adhere to the eyelid of a young girl. Process of volumetric extension of long lush eyelashes in a beauty salon

Professional styling, correction and lamination procedures of girl eyebrows in a beauty salon. Closeup view of client face and stylist's hands working in black gloves.