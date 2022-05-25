Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090609851
Hot wealthy caucasian business owner notices attractive person on the street and eagerly looks them over in slow motion. Rich son of politician looking for a date and evaluating appearance of women
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MP4
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos