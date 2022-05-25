Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Senior man working on laptop from home office in evening. Smiling retired male freelancer using mobile phone to discuss project with colleague at night. Overworked businessman in kitchen at home
Doctor holding in hand How We Care
Older happy caucasian husband wife mature elderly couple grandparents family look at screen laptop work remotely browser good news watch funny video on internet choose make online purchases shopping
Old bearded man touching virtual screen.
Sixty years old wife and husband sit at table holding sheets reading bank loan agreement, manage family budget, check utility bills, discuss medical insurance coverage conditions terms feels satisfied
Old man using transparent touch screen display. Aged bearded man working on virtual screen. Green Chroma Key background.
grandfather or senior man using tablet technology and cheer up on bed with smiling and happy in white room and grey curtain as technology concept background

See more

1027067036

See more

1027067036
1090609555

Stock Video ID: 1090609555

Old caucasian grandfather aged 60s man senior male with laptop sits on sofa at home talking on mobile phone makes order online book food delivery medication talking with family smartphone multitasking

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

MAYA LAB

MAYA LAB

Same model in other videos

See all
Close up portrait of pensive mature old man wrapped in warm blanket drinking hot tea calm grandfather resting alone enjoy delicious beverage relax happy dreamy elderly pensioner holding cup of coffee
Grey-haired aged man in glasses sitting on couch watching TV enjoying relaxing at home drinking tea coffee aged male uses remote control to switch channels smiling enjoy funny movie television program

More from this artist

See all
Retirement life is great. Happy smiling contented grandfather looking at camera posing outdoors. Attractive, intelligent, elegant elderly mature man in shirt enjoying good weather on weekend Close-up
Calm mindful old 60s business man break sit at home on couch meditating breathing exercise feel no stress relief relaxing after work problem senior mature African male practicing yoga peaceful mind

Related stock videos

See all
grandfather or senior man using tablet technology and cheer up on bed with smiling and happy in white room and grey curtain as technology concept background