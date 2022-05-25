Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Close-up of a doctor examining a patient’s lung x-ray, closeup
man shaves in front of the mirror
Close-up face of a male client is laying in the chair while a female cosmetologist is doing a massage of his brow and forehead.
Close-up of a doctor examining a patient’s lung x-ray, closeup
Medic examines a x-ray photograph of a patient's lungs, close-up
Portrait of a healthcare worker in a mask and protective glasses against the background of a rack with metal utensils.
Man shaves in front of the mirror in his bungalow bathroom on tropical island

See more

29677189

See more

29677189
1090609551

Stock Video ID: 1090609551

Close-up of male hands in bathrobe holding bamboo wooden dental tally squeezing out tube of whitening toothpaste preparation for brushing teeth in morning near sink in home bathroom tooth dental care

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

MAYA LAB

MAYA LAB

Same model in other videos

See all
Close-up ethnic indian male happy inspired bearded face. Portrait arabic hispanic business man young adult pensive guy stands in city on street background of sunset sun dreaming thinking enjoying rays
View from behind unrecognizable brunette man back view businessman guy in formal shirt tourist standing in city outdoors looking at urban buildings enjoying sunset sunlight male silhouette in sun rays

More from this artist

See all
Smiling african american millennial professional man looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
Young arab woman consultant sales agent bank worker sitting at office desk advises unrecognizable girl client offers to sign contract sale agreement helps to arrange loan proposes legal consultation

Related stock videos

See all
Doctor in the office records in the patient's card