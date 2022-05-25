Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090609551
Close-up of male hands in bathrobe holding bamboo wooden dental tally squeezing out tube of whitening toothpaste preparation for brushing teeth in morning near sink in home bathroom tooth dental care
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos