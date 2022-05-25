Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Overjoyed gray-haired mature woman sitting outdoor, using phone browsing smartphone apps, looking at screen, senior female chatting with relatives online, shopping, having fun with mobile device
Relaxed gray-haired elderly grandmother sitting on park bench in casual warm clothes on sunny day in cool weather. Elegant attractive mature adult woman of retirement age enjoying free time outdoors
Close up portrait of pensive mature old man wrapped in warm blanket drinking hot tea calm grandfather resting alone enjoy delicious beverage relax happy dreamy elderly pensioner holding cup of coffee
Profile side faces view three gen women pose in living room. Smiling 60s elderly female her grown up daughter and little granddaughter. Heredity, portrait of happy multigenerational family concept
Grey-haired aged man in glasses sitting on couch watching TV enjoying relaxing at home drinking tea coffee aged male uses remote control to switch channels smiling enjoy funny movie television program
Old focused man gray-haired grandfather sitting in home interior reading book wears glasses feels discomfort pain in eyes suffers from overwork fatigue takes off eyeglasses, vision loss concept
Upset elderly married couple sit on bench in autumn park read bad news on smartphone worried old people look at screen phone sad family feeling shocked read unpleasant message internet fraud concept

See more

1084085779

See more

1084085779
1090609525

Stock Video ID: 1090609525

Joyful caucasian elderly couple walking in autumn park hold smartphone use mobile internet browser read good news watch funny video online scroll pages in social app chatting with retire aged friends

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

MAYA LAB

MAYA LAB

Same model in other videos

See all
Happy middle aged elderly grey haired woman looking at camera posing standing outdoors. Pleasant positive single mature senior retired lady with wide toothy smile headshot portrait, natural old beauty

More from this artist

See all
Portrait successful 50s business man mature african american ethnic black boss afro leader lawyer stands indoors in office wears formal suit looking at camera smiling toothy, male face with wrinkles
Portrait old woman coughing at home. Close up unwell Caucasian aging mature lady coughs having pain in chest coronavirus symptoms. Grandmother suffer from sore throat cold flu virus cough infection