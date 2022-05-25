Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Elderly couple in love embracing in the park on an autumn day. High quality 4k footage
Closeup smiling senior woman posing at camera in summer garden. Senior lady looking down. Older woman turning head from camera. Female model standing outdoors alone
Happy beautiful senior couple dancing in autumn park. Full length portrait of cheerful active retired man and woman dancing and smiling in fall city park enjoying autumn vibes
close up wrinkled hands. Happy old couple hugging in park. Senior man flirting with elderly woman. Romance at old age dancing on autumn day. High quality 4k footage
Back view of happy lovely caucasian senior couple sitting in bench and hugging each other . Rear view of romantic old couple sit on bench and enjoy in the open air . Happiness people . Slow Motion .
Charming granddaughter running down the street to beloved grandmother with blonde hair, hugging. Nice family relationships. Outdoors. Summertime. Flowerbed
Slow motion of the smiling elderly Asian female farmer has bright white hair, wear weaving hat and local woven garment ,standing with handle of a shovel in the evening, the sun shone from behind her.

See more

1063837837

See more

1063837837
1090609507

Stock Video ID: 1090609507

Caucasian elderly middle-aged woman grandma meet embracing senior husband pensioner grandpa in autumn park lovely old married couple family feel sympathy hugging outdoor romantic harmony relationships

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

MAYA LAB

MAYA LAB

Same model in other videos

See all
Overjoyed gray-haired mature woman sitting outdoor, using phone browsing smartphone apps, looking at screen, senior female chatting with relatives online, shopping, having fun with mobile device
Relaxed gray-haired elderly grandmother sitting on park bench in casual warm clothes on sunny day in cool weather. Elegant attractive mature adult woman of retirement age enjoying free time outdoors

More from this artist

See all
Portrait of upset sleepy little schoolgirl looking at camera with sadness and resentment in her eyes, lonely kid cute lady crying, wiping tear from her face with child hand, negative bad mood concept
Happy male father parent caucasian dad lifting cute little kid daughter son up fly pretend airplane having fun enjoying lying on floor at home adorable small child newborn infant playing with daddy

Related stock videos

See all
Young mom and daughter hugging showing love and affection in white studio smile light happy family mother together cute pretty teenager portrait close up slow motion