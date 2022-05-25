Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090609505
Close up tired caucasian man indoor working with laptop elderly 60s male take off glasses rest from computer screen rubs nose bridge eyestrain after long device usage. Mature vision problems headache
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos