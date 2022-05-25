Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Couple of businessmen having corporate break outside office building. Two employees co-workers manager workers wearing protective face masks during lockdown.
Political speaker talks at meeting room of business center. Man in suit and mask explains coronavirus epidemic. 2019-ncov conference indoors of convention hall. Expert group works at official event
Modern international office, working and communicate in an open space, office workers and managers in medical masks working at computers, protection from the virus, working during the pandemic.
Temperature checkup in office entrance reception before entering office meeting
Two male or men office or corporate employees taking precautionary safety measures by wearing a protective face mask and maintaining social distancing while working on laptops in an indoor set up
Arab businessman works on laptop, writes text on the keyboard. Close-up of hands.
Businessman signing agreement text

See more

1016883208

See more

1016883208
1090609495

Stock Video ID: 1090609495

Arabian lawyer banker businessman hispanic man salesman analyst in medical mask consult sick client customer discuss insure contract shaking hands partnership avoid outbreak coronavirus safe distance

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

MAYA LAB

MAYA LAB

Same model in other videos

See all
Close-up ethnic indian male happy inspired bearded face. Portrait arabic hispanic business man young adult pensive guy stands in city on street background of sunset sun dreaming thinking enjoying rays
View from behind unrecognizable brunette man back view businessman guy in formal shirt tourist standing in city outdoors looking at urban buildings enjoying sunset sunlight male silhouette in sun rays

More from this artist

See all
Closeup part of human body two men shake hands, conclude successful contract agreement, sign of support for partnership cooperation, businessmen in black jackets greet on street with male arms gesture
Hey you gesture indoor portrait african man pointing index fingers to camera indicating happily choosing smiling pistols shooting sign approve good idea select agree symbol funny male point with hands

Related stock videos

See all
Speech of political speaker at meeting room of business forum. Man in suit and mask discusses covid-19 pandemic. 2019-ncov conference indoors of convention hall. Expert group works at official event