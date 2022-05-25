Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090609495
Arabian lawyer banker businessman hispanic man salesman analyst in medical mask consult sick client customer discuss insure contract shaking hands partnership avoid outbreak coronavirus safe distance
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos