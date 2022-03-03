Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1090605287

Stock Video ID: 1090605287

Wide shot of male Caucasian medical worker in scrub suit and face mask checking body temperature and talking to women who sitting on floor in shelter among refugees

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster