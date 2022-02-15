Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090602037
High angle view of refugees resting in indoor camp, mother talking to son, bearded man sleeping on mattress on floor, blonde pregnant woman using smartphone on cot
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV