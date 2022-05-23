Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Two young adult fashion business female merchant sellers in the studio workshop working at online business company with tailoring to be delivered
Beautiful business woman using tablet for choose product in a large industrial room of a furniture warehouse.
Business owner work at home wrapping parcel box, Alpha generation life style. Business woman entrepreneurial successful. Sales Online Parcel delivery. New generation life style of young entrepreneur.
Beautiful business woman checking product in a large industrial room of a furniture warehouse.
Beautiful business woman using mobile for choose product in a large industrial room of a furniture warehouse.
Beautiful business woman using mobile for choose product in a large industrial room of a furniture warehouse.
Close up of hands. Young beautiful woman checking or selecting clothes, dresses, blouse that hanging on clothes rails for buying. SME business at home. Soft mood and soft focus.

See more

1090520581

See more

1090520581
1090520583

Stock Video ID: 1090520583

Close up of hands. Young beautiful woman checking or selecting clothes, dresses, blouse that hanging on clothes rails for buying. SME business at home. Soft mood and soft focus.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Aksonsat Uanthoeng

Aksonsat Uanthoeng

Same model in other videos

See all
Medium shot thinkful working woman had headaches or using a lot of think.
Happy young business woman wearing headphones, Talking and video calling on laptop. Smiling and happy. Soft focus.

More from this artist

See all
Medium shot thinkful working woman had headaches or using a lot of think.
Beautiful young asian mother with baby boy working at home using laptop and preparing package product on background. SME entrepreneur or freelance life style concept.

Related stock videos

See all
Close up of hands. Young beautiful woman checking or selecting clothes, dresses, blouse that hanging on clothes rails for buying. SME business at home. Soft mood and soft focus.