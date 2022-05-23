Images

Rhythmic female gymnast performs acrobatic movements standing on hands. Slim gymnast in burgundy body performs the gymnastics exercise in a dark studio with neon lights. Silhouette. Slow motion.
a beautiful and athletic girl in a burgundy tracksuit puts on sneakers on the mat in the fitness room. clothes and shoes for gymnastics. professional trainer. fitness
close up. an athletic girl in a burgundy tracksuit does exercises for the abs on the mat in the fitness room. clothes and shoes for gymnastics. professional trainer. fitness
a beautiful and athletic girl in a burgundy tracksuit does exercises on the mat in the fitness room. clothes and shoes for gymnastics. professional trainer. fitness
a beautiful and athletic girl in a burgundy tracksuit collects hair in a ponytail on the mat in the fitness room. clothes and shoes for gymnastics. professional trainer. fitness
Girl in burgundy clothes doing yoga. sports stretching in the hall.
Yoga trainer records video on cell for his students. A girl in burgundy sportswear lies on the bed and records a video

Stock Video ID: 1090516423

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Andrey Sayfutdinov

Andrey Sayfutdinov

beautiful athletic belly. inflated muscles of the female press.

beautiful brunette girl doing exercises in the gym with dumbbells for biceps, shoulders and triceps in a burgundy shirt and leggings