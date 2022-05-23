Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Portrait of Loving Male Gay Couple Meeting On Date Giving Partner Hug And Bunch Of Flowers
Beautiful smiling business woman on the background of the modern office. Holding tablet. Appartment rental agent concept.
Cheery couple celebrate moving to new rented, bought house, laugh kiss each other show bunch of keys at camera, close up. Happy homeowners portrait, relocation day, bank loan for young family concept
American elderly couple is talking. Mature senior and woman love online shopping. Smiling old people having good time together at table in room. Concept: family time, computer, mobile internet
Handsome business man working at laptop computer
Man Husband Partner brings Keys from New Home to Wife sitting on sofa. Couple of Young Man and Woman Enjoying Buying Real Estate Resting in bright Apartment. Portrait of Happy Homeowners. Relocation
Portrait two african professional colleagues business partners afro men mature senior investor boss shaking head yes and young adult black ethnic manager looking at computer screen laptop presentation

See more

1071465763

See more

1071465763
1090516147

Stock Video ID: 1090516147

Vertical video: Portrait of life partners buying house on loan to move in new real estate property together. Feeling excited about life event and celebrating relocation for new beginnings, home

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio

Same model in other videos

See all
Nurse explaining diagnosis to disabled senior woman in wheelchair. Assistant wearing face mask against infection with coronavirus in hospital waiting area.
Old retired senior woman wearing a mask at doctor consultation during COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare system, disease treatment in modern professional private clinic or hospital

More from this artist

See all
Vertical video: Young doctor writing on tablet at consultation with expectant woman, giving medication and pregnancy advice at checkup visit. Male specialist taking notes at appointment with pregnant
Vertical video: Helpline operator giving telemarketing assistance and support at client care call center, talking on phone call with people. Sales adviser using microphone and headphones at customer

Related stock videos

See all
Side view of handsome Caucasian professional male broker giving keys for new apartment to joyful young married couple. Tenant agreement. Real estate purchase. Portrait Clients concept