Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Diverse people look at web cameras listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast. Screen view
Business people staff team video conferencing in group virtual chat call working from home office. Employees group participating online training, webinar or distance meeting. Collage screen view.
Back view of business woman talking about sale report in video conference. Asian team using laptop and tablet online meeting in video call.Working from home, Working remotely and Social isolation.
Green Screen and Chroma Key of Tablet Computer. Business Man Holding Mobile PC Close-Up. Greenscreen of Chromakey Mockup with Tracking Markers. Office Worker Shopping at Web Store or Working on Pad
Over shoulder close up view of business woman conferencing with male executive in distance video chat on computer screen. Online corporate webcam meeting, virtual training, remote work communication.
Back view of business woman talking about sale report in video conference.Asian team using laptop and tablet online meeting in video call.Working from home, Working remotely and Self isolation at home
Zoom out of business woman talking about sale report in video conference. Asian team using laptop and tablet online meeting in video call.Working from home, Working remotely and Self isolation.

See more

1050600415

See more

1050600415
1090516141

Stock Video ID: 1090516141

Vertical video: Businessman with face mask attending online video call meeting on smartphone, talking to manager. Using remote video teleconference chat, telework communication app on webcam.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio

Same model in other videos

See all
Diverse medical team applying bandage on child with fractured arm at orthopedic appointment. Nurse and male doctor giving assistance to little kid in pain with injury at checkup visit.
Physician and nurse measuring temperature with thermometer, examining small kid during covid 19 pandemic. Medic checking fever with instrument and assistant taking notes on clipboard.

More from this artist

See all
Vertical video: Young doctor writing on tablet at consultation with expectant woman, giving medication and pregnancy advice at checkup visit. Male specialist taking notes at appointment with pregnant
Vertical video: Helpline operator giving telemarketing assistance and support at client care call center, talking on phone call with people. Sales adviser using microphone and headphones at customer

Related stock videos

See all
Slow motion zoom in the back view. businessman talking in a video conference.Asian team using laptop and tablet online meetings in a video call.Working from home, Working remotely and Self isolation at home

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Cinematic shot of young brazilian business woman is controlling email on laptop while working in kitchen from home, exulting and celebrating successful deal or promotion in her career.