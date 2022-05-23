Images

Video
Stock Video ID: 1090516139

Vertical video: Businessman taking notes on company paperwork during covid 19 pandemic, working with website statistics on documents. Young employee planning strategy on online network. Tripod shot.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

DC Studio

DC Studio

