Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Depressed african child abandoned in lavatory and leaning against wall. Young afro boy sitting alone with sad feeling at school. Bullying, discrimination and racism concept
Selective focus of miserable schoolboy in uniform sitting alone on floor in school hallway with head on knees crying and feeling lonely, chatting and laughing classmates in background
Portrait of a young boy cry sad at home sit on sofa
Child boy crying. Close-up
Three schoolchildren are sitting on a bench in the schoolyard. Children make fun of the girl sitting next to him. School bullying.
Little boy who hates and cries
Young asian boy stay alone and sadness

See more

1046243113

See more

1046243113
1090493077

Stock Video ID: 1090493077

7 yeas old boy sitting at table in room and crying while working on hard homework. Frustrated young boy lays head done on schoolwork.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

P

Petrovich Nataliya

Same model in other videos

See all
Video Call. Distance Education. Schoolboy Video Call Via Laptop. Talking With Kid Video Calling Using Computer. Home Conference Children Education
Pediatrician doctor woman uniform hold stethoscope annual check up toddler boy by monitoring heart pulse rate. Healthcare concept

Related stock videos

See all
sad asian child sitting alone by lake in tha park.