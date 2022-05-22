Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Young father checking homework helping cute school child daughter with studies sit at kitchen table. Adult parent or tutor explaining kid girl distance learning at home. Private education concept
Happy black family at home. African american father and child. Latino dad helping son with school homework. Education and relationship, man teaching and boy learning
Mixed family at home. African father and african american child. dad helping son with school homework. Education and relationship, man teaching and boy learning. home schooling.
young daughter do homework, sits at table with book, on distance learning, dad sits next, works at computer and talks on phone, say girl not to interfere and not to distract
Young indian dad helping teenage daughter schoolgirl study online at home sitting at kitchen table at home using pc laptop computer. Father and kid e learning together having remote distant lesson.
Happy black family at home. African american father and child. Hispanic dad helping son with school homework. Education and relationship, man teaching and boy learning
Father's family time - parent reading for small daughter and helping son with homework at desk. Two siblings claim father's attention at home. Paternity leave with children. Sister, brother, parent

See more

1020995230

See more

1020995230
1090493071

Stock Video ID: 1090493071

Father helping child do his homework at home. Homeschooling, distance learning, online studying, remote education for kids during quarantine is a problems for parents.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

P

Petrovich Nataliya

Same model in other videos

See all
School boy having trouble with his homework
School boy riding with his electric scooter in the city with backpack on sunny day. Child in colorful clothes biking on way to school. Electric transport.

More from this artist

See all
Upset little boy hugging his mother at home
Woman reading tarot cards in spiritual room

Related stock videos

See all
Black family at home. African american father, mother and child. Hispanic dad and mom helping son with school homework. Education, man teaching and boy learning. Close-up of exercise book, pen, hand

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Happy mixed race mother and daughter doing homework together at home. domestic life and family leisure time concept.