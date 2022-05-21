Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
people in the park. happy family silhouette walk at sunset. mom dad and daughters walk holding hands in the park. happy family kid dream concept. parents and fun children walking back silhouette
Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
happy family mom and son hold hands close-up teamwork. mother and boy kid together hands at sunset. parent girl and child happy childhood. lifestyle happy family mother day concept
little Asian girl walking on the green field with their parents, holding the hand of his father, slow motion
Tired upset young mother sit on sofa feel frustrated about active noisy kids running playing in kitchen, stressed exhausted fatigued single mom annoyed disturbed about disobedient difficult children
Young hipster man meeting his senior mother in airport walkway. They are greeting each other and hugging. Happy reunion of aged woman and her adult son.
Happy big family in Park at sunset. People on walk have fun. Mom dad son and daughters walk together in field. People holding hands, teamwork. Family trip on foot. Happy big family concept

See more

1062120685

See more

1062120685
1090472705

Stock Video ID: 1090472705

Young beautiful mother teaches her son to know about plants, planting, vegetables, reaping; farming in vegetable greenhouse with love. Soft mood and soft focus.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Aksonsat Uanthoeng

Aksonsat Uanthoeng

Same model in other videos

See all
Young beautiful woman takes care of vegetables farming and carrying red oak bed for salad. Soft mood and soft focus.
Young beautiful mother and her son carry green oak and red oak basket and walk together in the farm. Soft mood and soft focus.

More from this artist

See all
Young beautiful woman takes care of vegetables farming and carrying red oak bed for salad. Soft mood and soft focus.
Young beautiful mother and her son carry green oak and red oak basket and walk together in the farm. Soft mood and soft focus.

Related stock videos

See all
happy family. people in park children a kid together run in park at sunset silhouette. mom dad daughter and son run. happy family and little baby child summer. kid dream concept. fun children run

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Smiling caucasian mother and daughter gardening, talking and holding yellow flowers. happy family, spending free time at home.
New family stay together at home in quarantine. Newborn baby with parents. Self isolation