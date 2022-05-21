Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090465155
Close-up view 4k stock video footage of tasty fresh juicy small oblong organic tomato cherry vegetables isolated on blurry background. Woman takes one of tomatoes and then puts back
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos