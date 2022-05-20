Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
Smiling young business woman professional talking on phone using laptop sit at home office desk, happy female customer make mobile call confirming online website shopping order delivery concept
Happy family mum and cute little kid daughter laugh use smart phone funny face mask app look at cell screen, mother with child take selfie watch cartoons make video call on mobile sit on sofa at home
Close up of woman hands using a smart phone searching content on the street
Happy relaxed young woman holding smart phone looking at cellphone screen laughing enjoying using mobile apps for shopping having fun playing games chatting in social media sit on couch at home
Funny euphoric young woman customer celebrating winning bid or getting ecommerce shopping offer on smartphone. Excited girl winner looking at mobile phone using app celebrating success concept.
Authentic shot of happy mother with her kids are making a selfie or video call to father or relatives in a bed. Concept of technology, new generation,family, connection, parenthood, authenticity

See more

1049520961

See more

1049520961
1090448767

Stock Video ID: 1090448767

Girl Uses Cell Phone In The Park In Summer, Closeup Of Smartphone And Female Hands Fingers With Manicure. Technology, Internet, Online, Social Networks.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

OxanaSh

OxanaSh

Same model in other videos

See all
Girl Shopaholic looks on the hanger fashionable red dress clothes in the clothes shop and fashion boutique shopping center, close-up, concept purchases and sales
A Girl Runs through a Wheat Field with a sense of Freedom at Sunset, Illuminated by the Golden Rays of the Sun, Slow Motion

More from this artist

See all
Close-up Ordering takeaway Food Pasta Online in a Restaurant in a Mobile App Using a Smartphone. The Man's Hands Touch The Screen Of His Cell Phone. April 2020, Miami
A Man Chooses Food with Delivery in the App of an Online Food Store Using a Smartphone. Close- Up of the Smartphone and Hand. Krasnodar March 2020

Related stock videos

See all
Happy millennial couple talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling man and woman relaxing at home having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Attractive young woman shopping online using digital tablet lying in bed at upmarket home green plants out of focus in background
Attractive young woman shopping online using digital tablet lying in bed at upmarket home green plants out of focus in background RED DRAGON