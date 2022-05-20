Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
Excited young woman winner looks at laptop celebrates online success sits on sofa at home. Euphoric lady gets new distance job opportunity, reads good news in email, rejoices victory, feels motivated.
Self isolation family life. Top view single mother works from home using laptop, distracted by two noisy teenage kids.
Happy relaxed young woman holding smart phone looking at cellphone screen laughing enjoying using mobile apps for shopping having fun playing games chatting in social media sit on couch at home
Happy family mum and cute little kid daughter laugh use smart phone funny face mask app look at cell screen, mother with child take selfie watch cartoons make video call on mobile sit on sofa at home
Funny euphoric young woman customer celebrating winning bid or getting ecommerce shopping offer on smartphone. Excited girl winner looking at mobile phone using app celebrating success concept.
Cheerful young african woman using smartphone while sitting on couch. Black smiling woman using app on cellphone at home. Beautiful girl relaxing while chatting on mobile phone and looking at camera.

See more

1060982707

See more

1060982707
1090445939

Stock Video ID: 1090445939

young woman sits down on a sofa and starts using the phone on a green screen. Touching the screen, online internet, browsing. Top view, indoors, medium shot.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

bookalex

bookalex

Same model in other videos

See all
Young caucasian couple jumping down on sofa, kissing, smiling, rubbing their noses. The lovers celebrate moving into a new apartment. New furniture.
tired girl, falls on the sofa face down. After work, hard working day, fatigue. Top view, medium shot

More from this artist

See all
beautiful red-haired girl in a dress, opens the white window curtains. Back view, medium footage, slowmotion
Young caucasian couple jumping down on sofa, kissing, smiling, rubbing their noses. The lovers celebrate moving into a new apartment. New furniture.

Related stock videos

See all
Happy millennial couple talk laugh looking at smartphone using funny apps sit on couch, smiling man and woman relaxing at home having fun in social media on cellphone online watching video on phone

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Beautiful Excited Young Black Gamer Girl Sitting on a Couch, Playing and Winning in Video Games on a Console. She Plays with a Wireless Controller. Cozy Room is Lit with Warm and Neon Light.
Young Woman at Home Lying on a Couch using with Green Mock-up Screen Smartphone in Horizontal Landscape Mode. Girl Using Mobile Phone, Browsing Internet, Watching Content, Videos, Blogs. POV.